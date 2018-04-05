Ahead of polls, new Penang party takes aim at DAP’s Jagdeep

Jagdeep speaks during a press conference at the Komtar building in George Town February 8, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin GEORGE TOWN, April 5 — The Malaysian United Party, a new entrant hoping to snatch some seats from Pakatan Harapan (PH) here during the general election, fired its first salvo today by launching a “Reject Jagdeep” campaign.

Party president Tan Gin Theam accused Datuk Keramat assemblyman Jagdeep Singh Deo of failing to properly serve his constituents.

“Compared to his father, the Tiger of Jelutong, he has done nothing but kowtow to state leaders,” he claimed at the opening of his party's Datuk Keramat operations centre in Halaman York today.

Jagdeep is a son of the late Karpal Singh, the “Tiger” in Tan’s remarks.

Purporting that Jagdeep portrayed himself as a man of the people, he alleged that the assemblyman rarely visited his area.

Pointing to Jagdeep's position as the state's housing development committee chairman, Tan also said the former failed to ensure state residents had access to affordable homes.

“The state does not provide low-cost housing any more, only affordable housing that are above RM256,000 which many in the lower income group can’t afford,” he said.

He said MUP’s role now is to educate the people about their elected assemblymen and what they should look at before voting.

“We want voters to go to the polls with their eyes open so that they don’t vote for a candidate who does nothing for them,” he said.

MUP is a newly formed party that was officially registered in 2016.