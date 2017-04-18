Ahead of GE14, study shows only half of Selangor, Perak reps responsive

Kuasa CEO, Praba Ganesan. According to Kuasa’s survey, only half of all the elected state representatives in Selangor and Perak have been responsive to voters through their communication channels. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 ― Only half of all the elected state representatives in Selangor and Perak have been responsive to voters through their communication channels, according to the latest survey findings of Kuasa.

The non-governmental organisation monitoring the effectiveness of assemblymen in the two states since 2015 found in its fifth round of surveys only 28 out of the 55 serving state lawmakers in Selangor responded immediately to queries and requests for help sent by “mystery guests”.

A similar pattern emerged in Perak, with only 30 out of the 59 assemblymen being immediately responsive.

“This might relate to service fatigue, lower interest from service centers or distraction of preparing for the next general election or knowledge of not being picked to contest again,” Kuasa CEO Praba Ganesan said during a press conference presenting its findings here today.

DAP's elected representatives, however, continued to perform well in both states.

Ninety-three percent of their representatives responded in Selangor, while 89 per cent of them responded in Perak.

In both states, the federal Opposition party was the highest-scoring party in terms of responses.

“This will reflect in youth votes towards the party,” Praba said.

Umno was the lowest scoring party in Selangor, with only a 45 per cent response rate, and a 60 per cent response rate in Perak.

“Umno still appears to have a substantial number of representatives who are either with poor communication protocols at their service centres or exhibit a resistance to interactive electronic communication,” he added.

In Selangor, led by the federal Opposition, 11 out of the 13 state executive councillors and office bearers, who are also elected assemblymen, performed consistently in engaging voters.

In BN-led Perak however, only seven out of the 12 excos and office bearers passed the voter engagement test.

The latest survey was conducted over 10 working days between end of March to early April this year.