Ahead of GE14, Najib tells BN not to lose Selangor for the ‘third time’

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has called on Barisan Nasional parties to work hard so the state will not fall to the opposition for the third time in row. ― Picture by Azinuddin GhazaliULU YAM, March 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has called on Barisan Nasional parties to work hard so the state will not fall to the opposition for the third time in row.

Speaking to a crowd of more than 5,000 BN members and supporters at the launch of BN Selangor’s election machinery, Najib recalled the words spoken earlier by the coalition’s state chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar.

“Selangor is important for our nation. Noh Omar earlier said don’t let it happen three times. I am reminded of a song titled: Jangan Sampai Tiga Kali, Najib said to laughter from the audience.

He then called BN members to work hard and remained united to bring home a BN victory.

He also reminded the crowd not to sabotage any BN candidates and to support all candidates from the coalition as if they are from a single party.

“We must accept if Umno wins it’s a BN victory. If MCA wins, it’s a BN victory. If MIC wins, it’s a BN victory. If any component party wins, it’s a BN victory.

“We should not fight amongst ourselves. This was one of the cause of our defeat before, we fought with each other. We love to cut ourselves short and when we do that, we won’t win, we will face defeat,” said Najib.

Earlier, Noh Omar found a similarity with Selangor and the Muslim divorce proceedings, seeing the two time voter’s rejection (tolak undi) as “dua talak” and said Selangor BN could not afford a third “talak”.

In Muslim divorce proceedings, the power for divorce lies with the husband. The first time the husband divorces his wife, it is called the first talak. The couple still has an opportunity to reconcile up to the third talak. Otherwise, the matter of reconciliation becomes very complicated.

“No retreat, no surrender! No talak tiga! It’s enough that we’ve been bullied twice by the opposition, this time around, we have to do better. We cannot let them (the opposition) cheat the public!” said Noh Omar.