Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Agong’s official birthday for 2017 now on Sept 9

Thursday July 13, 2017
02:38 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

China rebuffs pleas to allow Liu Xiaobo to seek treatment abroadChina rebuffs pleas to allow Liu Xiaobo to seek treatment abroad

The Edit: Fidget spinner lip balm is now officially a thingThe Edit: Fidget spinner lip balm is now officially a thing

The Edit: Shia LaBeouf admits he’s an addict, calls arrest ‘a new low’The Edit: Shia LaBeouf admits he’s an addict, calls arrest ‘a new low’

Singapore’s stabbing victim’s wife pleads for privacySingapore’s stabbing victim’s wife pleads for privacy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

File photo showing Sultan Muhammad V taking the oath of installation, pledging to perform his duties as Malaysia's 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. ― Bernama picFile photo showing Sultan Muhammad V taking the oath of installation, pledging to perform his duties as Malaysia's 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. ― Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, July 13 — The official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, for this year has been postponed from July 29 to Sept 9.

This was announced in a statement released today by the Prime Minister’s Department. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline