Agong’s official birthday for 2017 now on Sept 9

File photo showing Sultan Muhammad V taking the oath of installation, pledging to perform his duties as Malaysia's 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. ― Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, July 13 — The official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, for this year has been postponed from July 29 to Sept 9.

This was announced in a statement released today by the Prime Minister’s Department. — Bernama