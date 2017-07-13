Agong’s official birthday for 2017 now on Sept 9

PUTRAJAYA, July 13 — The official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, for this year has been postponed from July 29 to Sept 9.
This was announced in a statement released today by the Prime Minister’s Department. — Bernama
Thursday July 13, 2017
02:38 PM GMT+8
China rebuffs pleas to allow Liu Xiaobo to seek treatment abroad
The Edit: Fidget spinner lip balm is now officially a thing
The Edit: Shia LaBeouf admits he’s an addict, calls arrest ‘a new low’
PUTRAJAYA, July 13 — The official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, for this year has been postponed from July 29 to Sept 9.
This was announced in a statement released today by the Prime Minister’s Department. — Bernama