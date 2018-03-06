Agong praises Najib’s administration, says Malaysia on the right path

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V delivers his royal address at the opening of the first meeting of the sixth term of the 13th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 5, 2018. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V has praised the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for its efforts in bringing development to Malaysia through the implementation of various initiatives including in the economic field.

His Majesty said national development and progress went smoothly and the outcome had been enjoyed by the people as a result of the commitment and contributions by everyone in ensuring national security, peace and sovereignty were maintained.

“Thank you to the government led by the Prime Minister who has galvanised efforts to bring further progress to our beloved nation, Malaysia,” said the King at the opening of the Sixth Term of the 13th Parliament, here yesterday.

The capability of the government led by Najib in steering the country’s economic transactions received special attention of His Majesty.

“I am grateful that despite the uncertainty in the global economy, the government remained focused and committed in implementing fiscal transformation policies as well as managing the national economy and finance prudently,” said Sultan Muhammad V.

His Majesty subsequently said that the government’s finances were also expected to be stronger, contributed by higher revenue collection, moderate growth in spending and the targeted fiscal deficit continuing to decline.

“International reserves also remained strong while the federal government’s debt was well managed and controlled,” the King said.

Still on the national economic issue, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong said Malaysia’s external trade was expected to stay resilient in line with the increasing global trading activities.

“The country also continues to be the investment destination of choice and is expected to be able to attract more investment in 2018. It is hoped that this positive performance momentum can be maintained,” His Majesty said.

Sultan Muhammad V said that for the sake of the future generation the country must continue to boost efforts to bring progress because maintaining the success was more difficult than achieving it.

“Thus, I urge that all the programmes and projects that had been planned are implemented by taking into account the current challenges facing the nation,” His Majesty said.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also welcomed the continued measures taken by the government in tackling issues faced by the people through various initiatives especially concerning the cost of living and believed that more initiatives would be introduced through the establishment of the National Cost of Living Action Council.

“My government will continue to provide the allocations to implement more people-centred programmes and projects for their prosperity,” said His Majesty, adding that the targeted subsidy and aid would continue to be provided for the group that needed them. — Bernama