Agong graces investiture in conjunction with birthday

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V inspects the guard of honour at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur September 9, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V today graced an investiture for federal awards and honours at Istana Negara here in conjunction with His Majesty’s birthday.

His Majesty arrived at Istana Negara accompanied by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

His Majesty was then accompanied to the Royal Dais followed by the playing of the national anthem.

Sultan Muhammad V then inspected a guard-of-honour mounted by an officer and 103 men of other ranks from the 1st Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment led by Maj Azlan Shah Baharom, to a 21-gun salute.

A total of 1,518 recipients will be conferred federal awards and honours in conjunction with His Majesty’s birthday this year.

Sultan Muhammad V was installed as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong in a ceremony steeped in tradition at Istana Negara on April 24 this year. ― Bernama