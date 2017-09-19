Agong attends Trooping the Colour ceremony in Putrajaya

Yang-di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V (left) attends the Trooping the Colour ceremony in Putrajaya September 19, 2017. ― Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 ― The Yang-di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V today attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony held with pomp and pageantry at Dataran Pahlawan Negara, here.

The ceremony, marking the pledge of loyalty by the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) to the King as their Commander-in-Chief, took place in conjunction with His Majesty's birthday celebration.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa and MAF chief, General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor.

The five pennants paraded at the ceremony represented the Royal Malay Regiment (RMR), Royal Ranger Regiment (RRR), Royal Armoured Corps (RAC), Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and Royal Malaysian Air Force RMAF).

Upon the King’s arrival at 9.35am, the national anthem was played with a 21-gun salute fired by a team from the 14th Battery, Royal Artillery Regiment led by Major Mohd Asri Che Wil.

His Majesty then went up the special dais to take the royal salute from the guard-of-honour mounted by 25 officers and 563 members of other ranks from the three branches of the MAF, led by RMR 1st Battalion commander, Lt Col Mohd Radzi Othman.

The one-hour ceremony was enlivened with the fly-past by two Nuri helicopters and a Eurocopter EC725, Alouette and WASP over the venue, carrying the Jalur Gemilang and flags of the MAF, RMAF, RMN and the Army, led by Major Zool Amali Shodali.

Accompanying the Trooping of Colour and march-past was a medley of patriotic songs played by the combined MAF central bands led by Major Muhammad Nor Azizan Yahya and assisted by Warrant Officer (WO) I Abdul Hamid Ali, WO II Safiyan Said and Mohd Fairul Mahat.

This was followed by three cries of “Daulat Tuanku” by the parade participants and the ceremony ended with the reciting of the doa by Military Religious Corps director-general, Major General Datuk Kamarudin Mamat. ― Bernama