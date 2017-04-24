Last updated -- GMT+8

Agong attends royal banquet at Istana Negara

Monday April 24, 2017
11:18 PM GMT+8

Sultan Muhammad V attended a Royal Banquet held in conjunction with his coronation as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Istana Negara. ― Bernama picSultan Muhammad V attended a Royal Banquet held in conjunction with his coronation as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Istana Negara. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Sultan Muhammad V attended a Royal Banquet held in conjunction with his coronation as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Istana Negara here tonight.

Apart from the Malay rulers, the dinner was also attended by the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, cabinet ministers, foreign ambassadors and senior government officials.

During the event, His Majesty and the guests were entertained with songs rendered by Datuk Siti Nurhaliza, Datuk Jamal Abdillah and Datuk Andre Goh who were backed by the Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) orchestra; dikir barat performance led by Halim Yazid; and cultural dance performances by the children of Permata Seni and the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN).

Sultan Muhammad V, 47, ascended the throne as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong to replace Tuanku Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah whose tenure as the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong ended on December 12, 2016. — Bernama

