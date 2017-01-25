Agency ‘fully prepared’ to counter flood crisis

Zainal said Nadma is fully prepared to counter the flood woes nationwide. — Bernama pic PETALING JAYA, Jan 25 — The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) is marshalling its resources to provide support to state governments and federal agencies in handling the flood crisis.

Deputy director-general of operations Zainal Azman said Nadma is fully prepared to counter the flood woes nationwide.

“Kelantan and Terengganu are experiencing its second and third waves, followed by flooding in Johor, Perak and Selangor. The response from the federal agencies and state governments so far is satisfactory,” he said.

Currently in Sarawak, for a five-day mission to engage the state government and federal agencies in flood mitigation, Zainal said one of the many steps taken by the agency was to send out its officers to coordinate relief work and evacuation.

“As per Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Shahidan Kassim’s instructions, we are playing an auxiliary role in ensuring the welfare, food and needs of the victims are met.”

The agency is enhancing logistical support, including bringing in equipment from depots to evacuation centres with insufficient supplies.

Zainal said they would consider collaborating with federal agencies once the rainy season is over, through seminars and workshops, to handle future disasters.

“In Sarawak’s case, because of the land size, we are looking at possible air and water logistical support in the future, utilising helicopters, planes and boats. This will also be applicable to other states if the need arises.”