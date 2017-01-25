Last updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 9:54 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Agency ‘fully prepared’ to counter flood crisis

By Jerry Choong

Wednesday January 25, 2017
06:45 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Antibiotics fosters hospital bugsThe Edit: Antibiotics fosters hospital bugs

The Edit: Meryl Streep breaks Oscar recordThe Edit: Meryl Streep breaks Oscar record

The Edit: Down-and-out chic in Paris fashionThe Edit: Down-and-out chic in Paris fashion

The Edit: Men can’t handle multitasking?The Edit: Men can’t handle multitasking?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Zainal said Nadma is fully prepared to counter the flood woes nationwide. — Bernama picZainal said Nadma is fully prepared to counter the flood woes nationwide. — Bernama picPETALING JAYA, Jan 25 — The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) is marshalling its resources to provide support to state governments and federal agencies in handling the flood crisis.

Deputy director-general of operations Zainal Azman said Nadma is fully prepared to counter the flood woes nationwide.

“Kelantan and Terengganu are experiencing its second and third waves, followed by flooding in Johor, Perak and Selangor. The response from the federal agencies and state governments so far is satisfactory,” he said.

Currently in Sarawak, for a five-day mission to engage the state government and federal agencies in flood mitigation, Zainal said one of the many steps taken by the agency was to send out its officers to coordinate relief work and evacuation.

“As per Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Shahidan Kassim’s instructions, we are playing an auxiliary role in ensuring the welfare, food and needs of the victims are met.”

The agency is enhancing logistical support, including bringing in equipment from depots to evacuation centres with insufficient supplies.

Zainal said they would consider collaborating with federal agencies once the rainy season is over, through seminars and workshops, to handle future disasters.

“In Sarawak’s case, because of the land size, we are looking at possible air and water logistical support in the future, utilising helicopters, planes and boats. This will also be applicable to other states if the need arises.”

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline