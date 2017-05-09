Agencies’ SOP to be streamlined to better address cross-border crimes, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi being briefed by officers on duty during his visit to the Australian Border Force College in Sydney, May 9, 2017. — Bernama picSYDNEY, May 9 — Security control at Malaysia’s borders is to be improved through the streamlining of the standard operating procedures of the relevant agencies to address cross-border crimes, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said here today.

He said the integration of the services of the four border security control agencies, namely the marine police, Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), navy and Malaysia Border Security Agency (AKSEM), was vital for more effective action against cross-border crimes.

Elaborating on the services of the agencies, he said the MMEA covered the coastal areas, the marine police took care of the rivers and up to five nautical miles offshore, the navy covered the domestic and international waters and AKSEM, the land borders.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, said he would take several measures for more effective coordination of the services of these agencies in curbing smuggling of drugs and firearms, human trafficking and such.

He spoke to Malaysian journalists after a visit to the Australian Border Force College here. The Deputy Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to Australia from Sunday.

Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia proposed to send officers from these agencies to study the Australian module on border security control.

“The Australian Border Force College is not the only training centre of its kind in Australia. There are many other training centres in Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Darwin. We will select the most suitable centres to send our officers (from these agencies),” he said.

Ahmad Zahid arrived in Sydney this morning after two days in Canberra.

His working visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations as well as sharing experiences and information on security, and combating terrorism and cross-border crimes.

This afternoon, he paid a courtesy call on the Governor of New South Wales, David Hurley, at Government House here.

Ahmad Zahid is scheduled to return to Kuala Lumpur Tuesday night after attending a dinner with Malaysian students in Sydney. — Bernama