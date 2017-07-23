Age limit reduces involvement in youth movement, says Ali Rustam

Tan Sri Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam said in this current era, age 30 and below would be a critical period for youths in trying to strengthen their socio-economic position, therefore limiting their involvement in the youth movement. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayALOR SETAR, July 23 — The drop in the age limit to 30 years from 40 is deemed the main factor for less involvement of young people in the youth movement.

4B Youth Alumni president, Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam said in this current era, age 30 and below would be a critical period for youths in trying to strengthen their socio-economic position.

“Previously, the 4B Youth movement could be helmed by ‘old’ people like me but now the age limit has gone down to 30. What happens is that when people complete their higher education at around the age of 25, there are only five years left for them to be youth movement leaders.

“Besides, they have other commitments like looking for a job, then starting a family and other considerations as well. I believe this age limit has resulted in the youth movement taking a downturn in Malaysia compared to 10 years ago.”

Mohd Ali said this when met by reporters after the closing of the 5th National-Level Annual General Meeting of the 4B Youth Alumni by Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah, here, today.

He said the 30-year age limit might be suitable for a developed country but Malaysia, being at a transition from developing country to developed country, could no longer attract youths to be actively involved in such a movement.

“Therefore, the young should be prepared well to take over or lead the youth movement as the government has set the age limit at 30, otherwise it will fade away in the long term,” he said. — Bernama