AGC to study ruling before deciding to appeal ‘bin Abdullah’ decision

AGC Civil Division head Datuk Amarjeet Singh was quoted noting that Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali (pic) had said he would study the appellate court's ruling and seek the views of various parties beforehand. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― The Attorney-General will reportedly study the Court of Appeal's landmark judgment on names for out-of-wedlock children first before deciding whether the government should pursue an appeal.

“[Apandi] said that [the AGC] would discuss with the Shariah section on their views as they were the experts on this matter.

“By the time the case management is up [on Sept 18] at the Federal Court, we will decide whether we want to proceed,” he was quoted saying by local daily New Straits Times.

According to local daily The Star, the AGC's senior federal counsel Mazlifah Ayob had confirmed that an application for leave to appeal had been filed at the Federal Court on June 19.

The Federal Court must grant leave before appeals are heard, and the case management process usually takes place before hearing of a case.

The Court of Appeal had on July 25 released a written judgment of their landmark decision that the National Registration Department (NRD) director-general is not obliged to apply and is not bound by fatwa or religious edicts when deciding on whether a Muslim child born out of wedlock could take on his father's name.

The Court of Appeal had ruled that such a Muslim child has the right to bear his father's name.

The NRD yesterday however said that it will continue its current practice in registering Muslim children born out of wedlock and will only consider any amendments after the Federal Court rules on the matter.

The naming of Muslim children born out of wedlock using “Abdullah” in place of their father's name in official documents from birth certificates to identity cards risks exposing them to the stigma of being illegitimate.