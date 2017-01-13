AGC remains unshaken despite severe ‘hits’ by critics, says Apandi

Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali (pictured) said Attorney-General’s Chambers remained unshaken despite being ‘severely hit’ by criticisms. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Jan 13 — The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) remains unshaken despite being “severely hit” by criticisms last year, says Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali.

He said the AGC was being stormed by countless attacks and biased perceptions over the past 12 months with its commitment and endeavours to uphold fair and efficient administration of justice in the country being questioned.

Quoting a wise man, he said: “One cannot control other people but one can control their reactions towards them.

“This is exactly how this chambers endures the challenges,” he said in his speech at the ceremonial opening of the Legal Year 2017 held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

Mohamed Apandi was not present at the ceremony.

His speech was read out by Solicitor-General II Datin Paduka Zauyah Be T.

Loth Khan who said Mohamed Apandi could not attend the ceremony due to work commitment which was earlier planned.

“As severely hit as we were, the Attorney-General’s Chambers remains unshaken throughout,” said Mohamed Apandi.

He said AGC managed to sail through the challenging waves of 2016 with poise and composure, backed by a strong team work and great esprit de corps.

He added the essence of the AGC’s new slogan, ‘Steadfast in Upholding Justice’ (Bertekad Menegakkan Keadilan) was that officers of the chambers would repeat their pledge, in whatever situation, to do whatever it took to uphold justice without fear or favour.

Mohamed Apandi said the two main principles embedded in the AGC’s new slogan would serve as a guide to him and his colleagues at the AGC in performing their responsibilities and discharging duties as government legal officers.

He said a series of significant changes and improvements had been implemented since last year and would be implemented in the AGC in the next four years following the launching of the Attorney-General’s Chambers Strategic Plans for 2016–2020 last May.

“Work processes are being improved and the standard of work quality is further raised.” Mohamed Apandi said AGC’s main priority would be integrity and it launched a five-year plan called the AGC Integrity Plan for the year 2016 until 2020, aimed at placing the chambers as a reputable organisation in terms of good governance and integrity.

He also said a series of programmes were outlined to cultivate good ethics and best practices among officers and staff.

Mohamed Apandi said revision of work processes along with consistent monitoring were being looked into, to minimise opportunity for corruption among AGC officers. — Bernama