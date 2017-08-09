AGC rejects representation by Jamal and nine others

File picture shows ‘Red shirts’ leader Datuk Jamal Yunos speaking to reporters while on his way to surrenders himself to the Ampang Jaya police station, accompanied by his lawyer and supporters, March 22, 2016. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The Attorney-General’s Chambers has rejected the representations from the chairman of the Red Movement NGO Coalition Malaysia Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos and nine of his followers, who were charged with using violence during a riot at Ampang Point in November last year.

The prosecution, represented by deputy public prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim informed the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here the matter when the case came up for mention today.

“If the accused still do not plead guilty, request the court to set date for case management. The original charge and alternative charge are still maintained,” she said.

Lawyer Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin, who represented all the accused, did not object and Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali set Sept 4 for case management.

Earlier, the proceeding which was supposed to start at 9am was postponed for a while to wait for Jamal as he was still not in court.

However, when proceeding started at 10.24am, Mohd Imran informed the court that Jamal would not be coming to court as he was not well and the magistrate ordered Jamal to submit his medical certificate to the court by 5pm today, failing which, an arrest warrant would be issued against him.

Last April 13, Jamal, 47, along with Reza Jamin, 37, Ariffin Abu Bakar, 47, Mohd Shabudin Abu Hassan, 47, Izzrul Idris, 32, Hasannen Zikri Harizan, 24, Mohd Faiz Amirul Mahsan, 22, Mohd Yusoff Mohd Sharif, 26, Abd Razak Hassan, 29, and R. Balaguru, 30, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

They were alleged, as members of an unlawful assembly, to have used violence to oppose the law.

The offence was allegedly committed in a building of the Ampang Point shopping centre, Ampang Jaya, at 4pm on Nov 13, 2016.

The charge under Section 147 of the Penal Code provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, if convicted.

All of them also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 with acting aggressively by crashing into a police barrier and disrupting peace at the same time and place.

On Nov 13, 2916, Jamal lodged a police report claiming he was hit by an unknown individual, causing injury to his face.

He said the incident occurred about 4pm when he and 150 of his followers were said to have been trailing Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin who was promoting the Bersih rally at the shopping centre. — Bernama