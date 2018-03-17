AG says appealing sentence of Datin who abused maid

Attorney-General, Apandi Ali. — file picKUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Tan Sri Apandi Ali said his office will challenge a Sessions Court decision to only impose a good behaviour bond on a Datin convicted of causing grievous harm to her Indonesian maid.

He confirmed that the Attorney-General’s Chambers has informed the courts of its decision to appeal Datin Rozita Mohamad Ali’s punishment.

“AGC has filed a notice of appeal against the inadequacy of sentence. Thank you,” the AG told Malay Mail in a text reply.

On March 15, the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court ordered Rozita to be placed on a good behaviour bond for five years with surety of RM20,000.

She pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 326 of the Penal Code of abusing Indonesian Suyanti Sutrinso, then 19, with a kitchen knife, a steel mop, a clothes hanger, and an umbrella in December 2016.

The young woman reportedly suffered injuries to her head, hands, legs and internal organs.

Rozita could have been given up to 20 years’ imprisonment, a fine, and whipped.

The non-custodial sentence drew condemnation from the public and rights groups, while Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh described the bond as illegal.