AG dings Customs over handling of illegal immigrants

File picture shows Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Nur Jazlan inspecting the online immigration system at KL International Airport. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Auditor-General’s latest report found the management of illegal immigrants by the Customs Department to be unsatisfactory.

It noted that the number of deportees in the Malaysian Immigration System (myIMMs) and the department’s own records was off by 155,813 people.

Discrepancies also exist with the “Suspect List” and blacklist in the myIMMs.

A foreigner who does not possess a valid travel document or exceeds his social visit period is deemed an illegal immigrant.