After Zahid, MCA says unrealistic to target urban seats

Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker says the prioritisation of other constituencies was only natural as the time and resources invested in the such seats was not likely to result in BN victories. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 25 ― MCA’s Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker has agreed with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that Barisan Nasional (BN) would be better served by diverting resources away from urban Opposition strongholds.

The party’s religious harmony bureau chairman said the prioritisation of other constituencies was only natural as the time and resources invested in the such seats was not likely to result in Barisan Nasional victories.

He also said the Opposition was best equipped and motivated to defend these urban seats, resulting in diminishing returns for additional resources thrown towards wresting these away from Pakatan Harapan.

“It will be unrealistic to think of winning traditionally urban seats won by the Opposition.

“Strategically and realistically, they [Opposition parties] will have to concentrate on retaining their existing seats and regaining lost seats that are able to be recaptured,” Ti told Malay Mail Online.

On Sunday, Zahid said BN has essentially written off several urban seats such as the Bukit Bintang and Seputeh constituencies in Kuala Lumpur that are DAP strongholds.

The Seputeh and Bukit Bintang seats are traditionally contested by candidates from BN component party MCA.

Zahid said even Umno secretary-general and Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor would lose in Seputeh to incumbent Teresa Kok, for example.

Ti concurred with the assessment, saying this was the political reality at the moment.

“Generally, the DPM was being politically honest in outlining the direction BN is taking,” Ti said.

In the 14th general election, Ti asserted that voting will go beyond race and religion, adding that the focus will be more on geopolitics and strategies to win voters in both rural and urban areas.

He further contended that Malaysians were undergoing a “paradigm shift” in the way they voted.

“I see a paradigm shift whereby the issues on race and religion will take a back seat as compared to national issues, policies and governance,” he said.

Ti said that, consequently, the general election will be contested more fiercely, noting that the coalition with the best strategy will emerge as the winner.

BN has only won four urban seats nationwide, including Johor Baru, Setiawangsa, Titiwangsa and Putrajaya.

The ruling coalition’s strongholds are traditionally rural areas with predominantly Malay communities.