After upset customer stormed HQ, Digi says amicable feedback welcomed (VIDEO)

Mohd Al Iman Zakaria pictured standing next to the Digi sign with a carton of eggs, January 6, 2017. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Mohd Al Iman ZakariaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd said it chose to resolve a complaint within the day following further investigation, after a customer threw eggs all over its headquarters in Shah Alam on Friday.

Despite that, the company said it welcomes feedback in an amicable manner since it has a duty and responsibility to protect its employees, guests and other customers.

“We met with the customer yesterday to listen to his concerns as customer feedback is important for us to improve our overall service and experience.

“After further investigation, we agreed on a resolution together within the day,” Digi said in a reply to Malay Mail Online.

“Our customers are our priority, and while we continue to do our best to address concerns, we welcome feedback in an amicable manner as we also have a duty and responsibility to protect the interest and safety of our employees, guests and other customers across our channels,” it added.

On Friday, a customer stormed into D’House, the Digi headquarters at Subang Hi-Tech Industrial Park in Shah Alam before pelting the scene with eggs.

The 1:09 minute video showing him shouting and throwing eggs at the telco’s logo was then uploaded onto his own Facebook page.

Mohd Al Iman Zakaria’s video of his own act of frustration created quite a buzz on social media, with more than 37,000 views at the time of writing.

In a later post about an hour later, Mohd Al Iman said his case had been settled after meeting with Digi representatives.

Mohd Al Iman and the Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia, which among others handles complaints on telecommunication companies and Internet service providers, could not be reached for comments.