After two deaths, two more Navy men in hospital with abuse

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Two other Navy personnel from the Sungai Wangi detention camp have been warded with suspected abuse injuries, following the deaths of two other personnel last week from the same.
According to The Star Online news portal, Perak police confirmed that the two men currently being treated at the Manjung Hospital displayed similar injuries as those found on the bodies of Nik Muhammad Baihaqy Nik Mat, 28, and Muhammad Lailatulman Mohd Sukri, 26.
Both deceased are suspected to have been tortured prior to their deaths, based on preliminary police investigations.
Police are investigating the earlier incident as murder.
Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein last week pledged that there will be no cover-up of the matter.