After two deaths, two more Navy men in hospital with abuse

The coffin containing the remains of one of the deceased navy personnel, Nik Muhammad Baihaqy, is lowered into a grave at Pasir Tumbo, October 1, 2017. Nik Muhammad and another man was believed to have been abused before their deaths. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Two other Navy personnel from the Sungai Wangi detention camp have been warded with suspected abuse injuries, following the deaths of two other personnel last week from the same.

According to The Star Online news portal, Perak police confirmed that the two men currently being treated at the Manjung Hospital displayed similar injuries as those found on the bodies of Nik Muhammad Baihaqy Nik Mat, 28, and Muhammad Lailatulman Mohd Sukri, 26.

Both deceased are suspected to have been tortured prior to their deaths, based on preliminary police investigations.

Police are investigating the earlier incident as murder.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein last week pledged that there will be no cover-up of the matter.