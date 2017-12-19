After think tank’s caution, Rafizi says Pakatan not set on Dr M as interim PM

KPRU suggested that Pakatan Harapan’s alleged plan to make former prime minister Dr Mahathir 'interim' prime minister in the event the bloc takes over federal power could spark a 'crisis of legitimacy'. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — PKR’s Rafizi Ramli has dismissed a think tank’s warning against a Pakatan Harapan selection of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as interim prime minister, saying the matter was speculative and yet to be formalised.

The Pandan MP responded to a statement issued by think tank Political Studies for Change (KPRU) by saying the decision on the post was the prerogative of the Pakatan Harapan presidential council, and that it was premature to speculate on the outcome of such a decision.

“Whatever the decision is the prerogative of PH Presidential Council and we should allow the due process to take place,” the PKR secretary-general said in a text response to Malay Mail.

“There is no absolute right or wrong in strategy, but it is counterproductive to speculate because it can spin off another issue,” he added.

KPRU suggested that Pakatan Harapan’s alleged plan to make former prime minister Dr Mahathir “interim” prime minister (PM) in the event the bloc takes over federal power after 14th general elections (GE14) could spark a “crisis of legitimacy”.

Its executive director, Ooi Heng, said appointing a PM candidate from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), a fledgling party that likely commands little support compared to other senior coalition partners, would also contravene the Federal Constitution.

Constitutionally, the post must go to an elected representative from a party that commands majority seats in the House of Representatives, Ooi noted.

Any prospect of a Pakatan Harapan victory in the 14th general election will likely see PKR win more parliamentary seats than PPBM, Ooi predicted.

All PH component parties bar PKR have tentatively agreed to appoint PPBM chairman Dr Mahathir as the bloc’s “interim” prime minister candidate, a post otherwise reserved for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is now serving prison time for a second sodomy conviction.

Other PH leaders contacted by Malay Mail were not available for comment.