After Tanjung Sepat slayings, Selangor police to form special arson task force

The rubble left behind after the wooden house in Tanjung Sepat was torched. ― Picture courtesy of Selangor Fire and Rescue DepartmentPETALING JAYA, Dec 16 — Selangor police have been instructed to form a task force for arson cases following the intentional fire in Tanjung Sepat that killed four people including two children on Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said he wanted the task force to focus on three areas: On-scene evidence collection, background checks on victims’ and investigation integrity.

“Collecting evidence from the scene would be vital in a situation where we make an arrest, and are able to tie the suspect directly to the piece of evidence.

“It is also important investigators study the history of such victims, find out their problems and issues,” he said.

Noor Rashid said investigators on the force would also be responsible for canvassing the location for supplementary information and witnesses.

He then gave his assurance that all such cases would be investigated diligently.

“This is a very serious offence, we cannot allow such crimes to be committed or to take place here,” he said launch of the Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar equestrian endurance competition in University Putra Malaysia this afternoon.

Yesterday, Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the murder-arson in Banting was considered solved with the arrest of a single suspect.

The four killed in the Wednesday incident were Chia Tee Nang, 73; Lim Mai Shak, 68; and their two grandchildren, Ryan Chia Zeng Xi, 9, and Chia Yuan Bin, three.

They were initially thought killed in the fire, before investigators discovered slash wounds on three of their four bodies and concluded they were murdered beforehand.

Mazlan said the 38-year-old deaf and mute suspect worked as a furniture factory worker and was the boyfriend to the slain couple’s daughter, who was also a deaf-mute.

The sole survivor of the incident, a 12-year-old boy, remains traumatised and under police protection.