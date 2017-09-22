Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

After tahfiz school fire, new premises to be operational next year

Friday September 22, 2017
10:27 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Meet the lady behind Penang’s The Pharm HutThe Edit: Meet the lady behind Penang’s The Pharm Hut

The Edit: Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ is the most streamed ever on SpotifyThe Edit: Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ is the most streamed ever on Spotify

Ride-hailing app Uber loses licence to operate in LondonRide-hailing app Uber loses licence to operate in London

Drinking and social decadence: Separating facts from mythsDrinking and social decadence: Separating facts from myths

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Police and fire department work at the religious school Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah after a fire broke out in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2017. — Reuters picPolice and fire department work at the religious school Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah after a fire broke out in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The new premises of the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah residential religious school in Jalan Keramat Hujung here, which was previously scheduled to be operational in October, will only be opened early next year.

Its principal Mohd Zahid Mahmood said the postponement was due to the improvement works to meet with several safety features set by the Fire and Rescue Department.

“Yesterday, when the firefighters carried out the inspections, they asked us to make some modifications and improvements including installing smoke extraction and fire alarm bells,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Zahid said the process would take several months, before all the students could continue their studies at new building.

He said the school was looking for a temporary premise near the fire-damaged school so that the students, who were on holidays, could continue their studies soon.

Mohd Zahid said he would meet the parents of the students soon to explain the real situation.

“We will meet them (parents) because we do not want any third party to make the situation worse. The contributions we received will be distributed to the families of the victims and only a small number will be used to repair the fire-damaged tahfiz school,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check at the site of the fire tragedy found that people were still visiting it to take photos and to hand over donations.

In the fire which broke out at 5.15am on September 14, 21 students and two teachers who were also wardens at the school died when they were trapped in the fire at the topmost floor of the three-storey building. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline