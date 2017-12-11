After royal rebuke, Dr M gives back Selangor awards

PPBM supreme council member Datuk Dr Rais Husin confirmed the former prime minister sent back the awards he received in 1978 and 2003. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad surrendered two titles he previously received from the Selangor royal house, after the state Ruler criticised the former prime minister for disparaging the Bugis community.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) supreme council member Datuk Dr Rais Husin confirmed the former prime minister sent back the awards he received in 1978 and 2003, including a Darjah Kebesaran Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor medal, the third-highest honour in the state.

“Yes,” Rais told The Star Online news portal when asked to confirm Dr Mahathir’s action.

He added that the former prime minister’s reason for doing so was “very clear”, when asked why the titles were returned, but did not state if it was indeed over the Ruler’s displeasure with Dr Mahathir.

Dr Mahathir reportedly sent back the awards last Thursday.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah finally responded last week to Dr Mahathir’s slur on the Bugis community by saying the former prime minister suffered from an “inferiority complex” and an “anger” that could destroy the entire country.

At Pakatan Harapan’s anti-kleptocracy rally on October 14, Dr Mahathir, who is now Pakatan Harapan chairman, reportedly compared the Bugis community to pirates.