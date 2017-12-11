Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

After royal rebuke, Dr M gives back Selangor awards

Monday December 11, 2017
02:10 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: See these college kids try to guess music from the 70’sThe Edit: See these college kids try to guess music from the 70’s

Every state to get court for child sexual crimes by end-2018Every state to get court for child sexual crimes by end-2018

The Edit: ‘Dangal’ star allegedly molested on flightThe Edit: ‘Dangal’ star allegedly molested on flight

Arsenal goal hero Giroud not for sale, says WengerArsenal goal hero Giroud not for sale, says Wenger

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

PPBM supreme council member Datuk Dr Rais Husin confirmed the former prime minister sent back the awards he received in 1978 and 2003. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPPBM supreme council member Datuk Dr Rais Husin confirmed the former prime minister sent back the awards he received in 1978 and 2003. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad surrendered two titles he previously received from the Selangor royal house, after the state Ruler criticised the former prime minister for disparaging the Bugis community.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) supreme council member Datuk Dr Rais Husin confirmed the former prime minister sent back the awards he received in 1978 and 2003, including a Darjah Kebesaran Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor medal, the third-highest honour in the state.

“Yes,” Rais told The Star Online news portal when asked to confirm Dr Mahathir’s action.

He added that the former prime minister’s reason for doing so was “very clear”, when asked why the titles were returned, but did not state if it was indeed over the Ruler’s displeasure with Dr Mahathir.

Dr Mahathir reportedly sent back the awards last Thursday.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah finally responded last week to Dr Mahathir’s slur on the Bugis community by saying the former prime minister suffered from an “inferiority complex” and an “anger” that could destroy the entire country.

At Pakatan Harapan’s anti-kleptocracy rally on October 14, Dr Mahathir, who is now Pakatan Harapan chairman, reportedly compared the Bugis community to pirates.

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline