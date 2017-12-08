After royal rebuke against Zaid, Pua reminds party members to speak responsibly

DAP’s Tony Pua said party members are responsible for the opinion they express. — File picture by Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, Dec 8 — DAP’s Tony Pua said today party members are entitled to air their opinions on any issues, but must take responsibility for their remarks.

“I think our members are allowed to express their opinions, so they have to deal with whatever the outcomes. Nothing to do with us.

“Members are allowed to speak. Especially when he doesn’t have a position in the party. They deal with whatever that comes. Right or wrong,” Pua told a press conference.

He was responding to the recent royal rebuke from the Selangor palace, which had criticised DAP member Datuk Zaid Ibrahim, over his tweet directed to the Selangor Sultan.

Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah had this week told the Kota Baru-born Zaid to return to Kelantan, if he was unhappy with his criticism of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Sultan Sharafuddin stressed that his censure of Dr Mahathir, who is currently head of federal Opposition pact Pakatan Harapan, was made in his capacity as the state’s Ruler and was not politically motivated.