After retirement call, Khairy told to focus on polo

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today three veteran statesmen should step down from politics. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Umno Youth’s Khairy Jamaluddin was asked today to focus on his sports career instead, after he made a call for three veteran Opposition leaders to retire from national political arena today.

According to PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil, Khairy have trained his guns on the “wrong” side of the political aisle.

“Khairy should choose to either be a unifying political leader and bring the necessary change Malaysians are clamouring for, or retire from politics and focus on his polo career,” Fahmi said in a statement.

“To be part of the Malaysian polo team is obviously a major endeavour, and surely he needs to focus and constantly train with the polo team in order to compete and win in the upcoming SEA Games.”

This week, the youth and sports minister was confirmed as one of the seven-members of the national polo team for the regional games.

Meanwhile, Selangor DAP executive councillor Edry Faizal suggested that Khairy’s call was a subtle call to veterans in his own party.

“It is Umno’s old government that must be retired, and a path must be given to a young and spirited government,” Edry said in a separate statement.

“By giving the chance for this country to enjoy a healthy democracy since nobody can be power in perpetuity like Umno, only then can the future of out politics can be really bright and peaceful.”

Khairy said today three veteran statesmen should step down from the national political arena: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Lim Kit Siang.

In a report by state news agency Bernama, Khairy claimed the three Opposition politicians have contributed towards the current hate-filled political climate, in addition to the divide among the Malay community.