After quitting PAS, Mahfuz takes bus to visit granddaughter in Melaka

Datuk Mahfuz Omar poses for a selfie on the bus to Melaka to visit his granddaughter on January 1, 2018. — Picture via Facebook/Datuk Mahfuz OmarKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — One day after quitting PAS as a member, Pokok Sena MP Datuk Mahfuz Omar today visited his granddaughter in Melaka.

According to Sinar Online, Mahfuz today uploaded several pictures of him boarding a bus to head to Melaka to visit his six-month old granddaughter.

The lawmaker yesterday quit PAS after 34 years with the party, after appearing to be friendly with Pakatan Harapan since PAS broke away from the Pakatan Rakyat opposition coalition back in 2015.

“When we are not happy, we can be happy again after seeing the granddaughter,” he reportedly told Sinar Online.

“She is only six months old, she is the medicine for sadness,” he added.

Mahfuz said that he does not intend to join any other political party at the moment, after quitting PAS effectively at 11.59pm last night.