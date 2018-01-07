After quitting PAS, Mahfuz appears at Pakatan convention

Datuk Mahfuz Omar made an appearance at the Pakatan Harapan convention today. — Picture by Choo Choy MaySHAH ALAM — Pokok Sena MP Datuk Mahfuz Omar made an appearance at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) convention today.

According to Malay daily Sinar Harian, the former PAS leader arrived around 2.30pm at the Ideal Convention Centre where the convention took place to cheers and applause.

When asked why he was there, Mahfuz said he was only attending at the invitation of his political peers.

“I have attended every PH convention, and was one of the PAS parliamentarians who also attended the round-table conference for PH’s formation,” he said.

He also declined to announce plans for his political future.

Mahfuz announced on December 31 that he was resigning from PAS after 34 years.

“For now I am take a break, and have not given it thought. If Parliament convenes in the near future, I may attend as an independent,” he said.

Despite his previous insistence that he would never leave PAS, Mahfuz’s exit had been long predicted due to his continued clash with PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and the party leadership since its internal elections in 2015.