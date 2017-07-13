After public caning approved, MCA wants non-Muslim reps in Kelantan

File picture shows an Indonesian woman reacting as she is publicly caned for spending time with a man who is not her husband, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia May 23, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The MCA called today for non-Muslim lawmakers in Kelantan that has not seen any since 1999, after the state legislative assembly passed Shariah law amendments allowing public whipping of Shariah offenders.

MCA Kelantan state liaison committee chairman Datuk Dr Hou Kok Chung expressed concerns that the amendments to the Kelantan Shariah Criminal Procedure Enactment 2002 would lead to further religious conservatism in the PAS-ruled state and erode Malaysia’s secular-based Penal Code.

“Since 1999, the Kelantan state legislative assembly has been devoid of a single non-Muslim elected representative which has resulted with non-Muslims losing their voice in the state legislature on many matters of public interest.

“In this context, our party strongly hopes that in the next general election, Kelantan voters especially the non-Muslim electorate will make their voices be heard, in order to fully reflect our nation’s religious diversity,” Hou said in a statement.

A non-Muslim MCA candidate won the Kota Lama seat in 1995 after the state constituency was created, but subsequently lost it to Datuk Anuar Tan Abdullah @ Tan Teng Loon, a Muslim convert from PAS, who has held the seat since 1999.

Hou said the amendments to the Kelantan Shariah Criminal Procedure Enactment, which also empower religious enforcers to use handcuffs on suspects, were unconstitutional.

“The unanimous [passage] of the Shariah Bill by the Kelantan state legislative assembly means that the Shariah court as well as the state government have the power to decide on offenders who may be sentenced to flogging at a gazetted public venue.

“However, the amendments lack the support of the Federal Constitution and other relevant legal provisions. The resulting confusion deepens the paradox of ‘one country, two systems’,” said the MCA vice president.

PAS is aiming to enforce the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code II 1993 amended in 2015, its version of hudud, but may not do so until legal barriers are removed at the federal level.