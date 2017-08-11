After Penang exco, MACC nabs manager, director of illegal factory

In a statement, MACC confirmed the arrests, and said the three will be brought to the Georgetown Magistrate court tomorrow to be remanded. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today detained a manager and his director son of the Kampung Sungai Lembu factory, hours after detaining a Penang state executive councillor over complaints concerning the factory.

The Star Online reported that the 70-year-old man and his 37-year-old son were detained at about 6.45pm when they arrived at the state MACC headquarters in Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah to have their statements recorded.

Hours earlier, Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh was detained after he went to the MACC office to have his statement recorded.

The statement added that the carbon filter-processing factory has been operational for for ten years without a licensed permit on agricultural land.

The agency along with the Department of Environment (DOE) and Immigration Department raided the factory yesterday.

The MACC also raided the Seberang Perai Municipal Council yesterday.