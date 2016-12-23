After meeting ministry, Al Madinah upbeat varsity will stay open

The entrance of the Al-Madinah International University (Mediu) in Shah Alam December 22, 2016. The recent arrest of two foreign students recruited by Islamic State radicals cast a dark cloud on this 10-year-old Islamic-centric institution. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Dec 23 ― The management of the Al-Madinah International University (Mediu) is confident it can continue operations here after meeting with officials from the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) yesterday.

The recent arrest of two foreign students recruited by Islamic State (IS) radicals cast a dark cloud on the 10-year-old Islamic-centric institution based in Shah Alam, Selangor, even though Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed gave an assurance it isn’t a terror hub.

“Could be as soon as soon as possible. They want to resolve as soon as possible, but how soon, we cannot tell, we cannot disclose how soon it is.

“We don't want the students to suffer, but we cannot disclose details, but things are looking very positive,” Mediu chief executive Datuk Dr Abdul Ghani Mohamad told Malay Mail Online when met at the ministry’s office here yesterday.

The meeting was chaired by MOHE deputy secretary-general in charge of management Datuk Kamel Mohamad and was attended by Abdul Ghani, Mediu rector Prof Dr Mohammad Khalifa Al-Tamimi and several of its student leaders.

However, Abdul Ghani said he was not at liberty to share details of the two-hour meeting when asked, claiming a gag order from the ministry. He added that its minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh will issue a statement.

Government recognition for Mediu looked to be on the line after Bukit Aman’s counter-terrorism head Datuk Ayub Khan Mydin Pitchay disclosed that certain courses there contained militant ideologies and the university resisted changing its syllabi.

Mohd Zulnazmi Zulkifli who was among Mediu’s student representatives who attended the meeting told Malay Mail Online later that he and his peers has asked the ministry about the university’s syllabi and accreditation.

“We posed about the syllabus and recognition issues to them,” he said, referring to the ministry.

“So overall, on what we brought up, MOHE said they will bring it up with the minister. The way we see it, so far it seems positive,” he added.

Zulnazmi also said those in the meeting were told that the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) are currently working together with Mediu to change the allegedly extremism syllabus, “in stages”.