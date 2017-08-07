After meeting Arul Kanda, PAS says ‘satisfied’ with 1MDB’s rationalisation plan

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said PAS is satisfied with the explanation given by 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy, especially the rationalisation plan that he proposed to overcome the turmoil happening inside 1MDB. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Opposition party PAS said today it is satisfied with 1Malaysia Development Bhd’s (1MDB) president Arul Kanda Kandasamy’s explanation on the strategic fund’s rationalisation plan.

Despite that, the Islamist party said it is still pushing for the Parliament to monitor 1MDB’s assets, in addition to reiterating its call for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on the matter.

“We are also satisfied with the explanation given by Arul especially the rationalisation plan that he proposed to overcome the turmoil happening inside 1MDB,” PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said as quoted by the party’s HarakahDaily.

Tuan Ibrahim said the RCI has been proposed by president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang ever since 2015.

PAS leaders had met Arul Kanda in a roundtable meeting with 1MDB management in De Palma Hotel, Ampang prior to the press conference.

Others who were present included vice-president Idris Ahmad, secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, information chief Nasrudin Hassan, and party newspaper Harakah’s chief executive Zainal Abidin Kidam.

Hadi’s press secretary had last month denied perceptions that the Islamist party head was fine with the alleged mismanagement in 1MDB.

Abdul Malik Ab Razak said PAS merely advocated changing the government through elections, not through foreign intervention or street protests, which he claimed differentiated the Opposition party from other parties.

Last week, 1MDB issued a statement saying that it is awaiting proceeds from its debt rationalisation plan to use as payment to IPIC following news reports that it missed a scheduled payment to IPIC.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak also denied the fund is unable to pay back its debt to Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Company, saying the issue is now a “technical matter”.