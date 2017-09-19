After Mat Taib’s move, Ibrahim Ali says he’s no longer ‘King of Frogs’

Datuk Ibrahim Ali said today he can no longer be called the ‘King of the Frogs’ after Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib rejoined Umno during the weekend. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Datuk Ibrahim Ali said today he can no longer be called the “King of the Frogs” for “jumping” on and off political parties, after Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib rejoined Umno during the weekend.

The president of Malay rights group Perkasa however stopped short of saying that the veteran politician known as “Mat Taib” now holds the humorous title.

“All I can say is I’m no longer the gold medalist for ‘King of Frogs’... there are many silver and bronze medalists among politicians if you ask me,” he told a news conference here.

Ibrahim was an Umno MP before contesting the 1990 general elections under splinter party Semangat 46, and again under Umno in 1999.

He later contested as an independent, including once under the banners of Islamist party PAS in 2008.

“I may be holding the bronze medal now,” he said, referring to the tile.

Ibrahim also added that Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu and its founding members would also be awarded the “bronze medals” for hopping from PAS to the splinter party.

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced that Muhammad was rejoining Umno after spending two years with PKR and three years with PAS prior to that.

Muhammad was Selangor mentri besar from 1986 until 1997, when he was forced to resign after he was detained in Australia while carrying millions in cash.