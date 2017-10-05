Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

After Mat Taib, Noh Omar denies defection rumours

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Thursday October 5, 2017
01:55 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Syed Saddiq can be country’s youngest minister, says Kit SiangSyed Saddiq can be country’s youngest minister, says Kit Siang

The Edit: Saudi men react to women drivingThe Edit: Saudi men react to women driving

The Edit: Dung to power Finnish horse showThe Edit: Dung to power Finnish horse show

The Edit: ‘Oi what’s going on. I’m alive,’ says Stefanie SunThe Edit: ‘Oi what’s going on. I’m alive,’ says Stefanie Sun

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Former Selangor mentri besar Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib returned to Umno on September 17 after his sojourn with Opposition parties. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaFormer Selangor mentri besar Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib returned to Umno on September 17 after his sojourn with Opposition parties. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaSUBANG, Oct 5— Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar today repeated his party’s denial of any involvement in rumoured defections of eight Pakatan Harapan (PH) state assemblymen to Umno.

Former Selangor mentri besar Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib’s already denied this last week, after a news portal alleged that his return to Umno was meant to be accompanied by defectors who would have caused the Selangor government to collapse.

“If he doesn’t know, then how would I know. How would I have known?” Noh said at a press conference here today, after officiating the 20th National Housing and Property Summit 2017.

Muhammad, also known as Mat Taib, returned to Umno on September 17 after his sojourn with Opposition parties.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline