After MACC raids, Selangor insists MB not involved

File picture shows Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaking during a press conference at Menara Yayasan Selangor, Petaling Jaya, August 14, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is not party to the dispute between a Selangor university and firm being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, his office said today.

Commenting on the MACC’s raids on Universiti Selangor and Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) today, Azmin’s office also suggested that the action was due to “political pressure”.

“The settlement finalised between Unisel and Jana Niaga Sdn Bhd was based on proper administration and completely does not involve the Selangor mentri besar either personally or in his capacity as the arbiter of the dispute resolution,” Azmin’s office said in a statement.

The MACC raided the two Selangor government entities today, after a police report was lodged against Azmin over a dispute between Unisel and Jana Niaga.

The report lodged by Umno grassroots members claim Azmin was responsible for the matter as Unisel came under the purview of his administration.