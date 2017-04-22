After legs amputated from beating, Islamic school student slips into coma

An 11-year-old student from an Islamic School in Kota Tinngi who was allegedly whipped until both of his legs were amputated. — file picKUALA LUMPUR, April 22 ― An 11-year-old student who was allegedly whipped until both of his legs were amputated, has slipped into coma today, Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said.

In a report by state news agency Bernama, Ayub also revealed that Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gadaffie’s right hand has also turned necrotic.

“Latest, the student is in coma and his right hand has blackened because of germ infection on the tissue and blood cells,” Ayub was quoted saying.

Earlier today, the police confirmed they have arrested an assistant warden from a private Islamic school in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

Kota Tinggi police chief ACP Rahmat Othman said the suspect was detained at his home this afternoon to assist investigation under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2010 that deals with abusing, neglecting, exposing, or abandoning a child.

The police said closed-circuit television recording showed that the suspect had beaten the victim and 15 other pupils for allegedly being noisy in the mosque three weeks ago, and are waiting for a full report from the hospital.

In a report by The Star Online, the boy’s mother claimed that the assistant warden had used a water hose to hit the boy, Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gadaffi on several occasions which took place last month.

His mother, Felda Wani Ahmad, 40, only made the discovery when Thaqif had begged to leave the hostel to return home.

Thaqif was admitted to the Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Baru on April 19, before both of his legs were amputated yesterday.

Ayub said the student is in a critical condition, and the hospital is currently investigating whether he was suffering from any other conditions.

He also confirmed that the mother had sought traditional healing before taking him to hospital almost two weeks after the incident.

Ayub also said that Thaqif’s infection had caused damage to his kidneys.