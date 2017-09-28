After KL beer carnival, PAS sets sights on Oktoberfest in Selangor

PAS information chief Nasrudin Hassan said PAS has consistently opposed festivals that celebrate the open consumption of alcohol since 2014. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — PAS is seeking to foil yet another beer festival, this time targeting the Oktoberfest that is scheduled to take place at the One Utama Shopping Complex.

PAS information chief Nasrudin Hassan said four members from the state’s chapter and the party’s Ulama information chief Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman yesterday met with the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) to express opposition to the festival.

“It is understood that the application for a beer festival at the One Utama Shopping Complex has not met the stipulated requirements.

“PAS has voiced out its views and suggestions to the mayor of MBPJ including submitting its rejection towards the application of the event as a social responsibility effort from our end to advocate the rights of the people of Selangor,” he posted on his Facebook page.

He said PAS has consistently opposed festivals that celebrate the open consumption of alcohol since 2014.

He asserted that PAS opposed such festivals without denying the rights of the non-Muslims to consume alcohol.

“Because alcohol festivals are against the way of life for Malaysians, therefore ,PAS hopes the application for Oktoberfest 2017 festival will not be approved,” he wrote.

PAS had similarly opposed to the Oktoberfest festival in 2014, and caused enough controversy to prompt the Selangor government to move the event to an open-air carpark at the One Utama Shopping Complex.

PAS recently opposed the “Better Beer Festival” in Kuala Lumpur, which was subsequently cancelled by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Authorities later denied the cancellation was due to pressure from PAS, and cited security concerns for the decision.