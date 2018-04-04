After Hawana, formation of the Malaysian Media Council next?

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The organising of the National Journalists Day (Hawana) 2018 is expected to be a catalyst for the establishment of the Malaysian Media Council, said Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) general manager Datuk Zulkefli Salleh.

He said the proposal to set up the body had long been championed by the local media fraternity but has yet to become a reality.

“We deploy negotiations with the relevant parties that hopefully the Media Council will be established and will act as the self-regulatory body of the media," he said.

Zulkefli was interviewed on the organising of the inaugural Hawana to be held on April 11 in the Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme aired on Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) channel one today.

Elaborating further, he said it was proposed that the body, among others, could take action against cases involving the media if complaints were received while the more serious cases had to be brought to court.

Meanwhile, he said the idea to hold Hawana was mooted by local media practitioners and such a council was organised by Indonesia through the National Press Day (HPN) which saw the 2018 edition being inaugurated by Indonesia’s Joko Widodo, last February.

“We are often invited there to celebrate their HPN and from there, the desire to hold our own Hawana arises and this is also supported by Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak," said Zulkefli.

He further said the Hawana celebration was being held aimed at recognising the role of the media in shaping a democratic country and society through news that is based on the truth and freedom of information being conveyed in an ethical and orderly manner.

Zulkefli said just like other professions and groups that, for example, celebrate Teachers’ Day, Women’s Day and Police Day, the role of the media in daily life and history of the nation should also be celebrated and recognised at similar occasions.

Among the events of the Hawana to be held are a discourse involving editors and media entity owners as well as the presentation of the prestigious Hawana Awards, in recognition of personalities or institutions which have contributed much to the nation’s development. Leisure activities such as bowling will also be organised.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is scheduled to attend the National Journalists’ Day and later present the awards in conjunction with its theme of “Championing the People, Building the Nation” at the Matrade Exhibition and Convention Hall here. — Bernama