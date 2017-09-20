After Hamidah’s exit, Syed Saddiq says only defending Muhyiddin, Mukhriz

Syed Saddiq apologised to Datuk Hamidah Osman in a statement. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) youth wing chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman apologised today to Datuk Hamidah Osman after the latter left the party she helped form just over a year ago.

Accused of being insolent, Syed Saddiq said he was only defending the party’s president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir against alleged slander.

“For Datuk Hamidah, I give thousands of thanks for your contribution to PPBM especially during the early stages of its formation. It is true I disagree with her on several internal issues but if you think I was insolent, I apologise,” he said in a statement.

Syed Saddiq also expressed his best wishes to Hamidah, and reminded her that the country’s main enemies are corruption and abuse of power that are trapping Malaysians with high cost of living.

In a recently-released video on Youtube, Hamidah said political infighting, false accusations and a culture of rudeness had driven her to leave PPBM.

She also accused PPBM youth wing Armada chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman of being uncouth and rude towards the party’s top leadership, by endorsing such culture and behaviour.