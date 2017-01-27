After Hadi, Najib also defends Umno-PAS cooperation

File picture shows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak shaking hands with PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang at the 'Solidarity for Rohingya' gathering outside the Titiwangsa Stadium, December 4, 2016. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Umno President Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today his party will continue working together with rival Islamists PAS on matters regarding Islam.

Najib brushed off talks of a possible Umno-PAS coalition, but said the collaboration between the party will include the flotilla to aid the Rohingya in conflict-torn Rakhine state in Myanmar.

“I don’t think I have to comment on that, we just work together on issues of public interest like the flotilla mission to Myanmar, the launch of which PAS will be attending,

“So we can work together on issues regarding the [Muslim community] and Islam for example,” he said in a press conference after Umno’s supreme council meeting here.

Najib’s remark was in response to a question on the development of the partnership between Umno and PAS.

Earlier today, Hadi wrote a scathing remark against critics of his private member’s Bill calling for the upgrade of the Shariah courts, ahead of a rally in support of himself next month.

The Marang MP also defended his party and Umno for coming together on the issue, comparing the cooperation to other purported meets between opposition party DAP and Barisan Nasional components MCA and Gerakan.

Umno and PAS’ relations have improved in recent times following the government’s support for a private member’s Bill by the latter party’s president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Hadi’s Bill on the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 was tabled on November with amendments limiting his original proposal, after a meeting with deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Minister Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom had also pledged that he will bring Hadi’s Bill to the conclusion, while Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had promised support for the Bill in the recent Umno general assembly.