After getting new home, Rifle Range man now gets new mini mart job offer

Fish Mart owner, Khor Kian Hown (left), offered Looi Say Chye a job at his mini market in Farlim. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Dec 28 — The Looi family who spent Christmas sleeping out in the corridor of their Rifle Range flat here have brighter prospects for 2018 after a businessman offered father Looi Say Chye a job.

Fish Mart owner, Khor Kian Hown, 38, visited the Looi family at their new home in Block D in Rifle Range today to offer Say Chye a job as a general worker.

“My wife read the news about the family in Kwong Wah Yit Poh and told me about them.

“I saw that Looi was looking for a job so I thought I can offer him work at my minimarket in Farlim,” Khor said.

Khor, who owns a chain of mini markets in Bukit Mertajam, Seberang Perai, Kulim and Farlim, contacted Chinese daily Kwong Wah Yit Poh yesterday to arrange a visit to the Looi family.

This morning, Khor together with Kebun Bunga assemblyman Cheah Kah Peng and Rifle Range Village Security Development Committee (JKKK) members, met with Say Chye to discuss the job offer.

Khor described the job scope and said he was taking into consideration Say Chye’s limitations such as not being able to carry heavy things or stand too long.

Khor even offered to buy a motorcycle for Say Chye so that he could go to work in the mini market in Farlim.

“I don’t mind buying the motorcycle for you to use first and later, we can work out an instalment plan for it if you want to own it,” Khor told Say Chye in Hokkien.

Say Chye said he would like to visit the mini market and understand the job scope better and Khor offered to pick him up tomorrow morning and bring him there.

Khor, who lives in Bukit Mertajam, said he wants Say Chye to see if the latter could cope with the job especially when the working hours starts at 4.30am.

“He will be helping with delivery of supplies to the wet markets in Air Itam and Farlim area so working hours will be very early,” he said.

Say Chye said he did not mind the working hours and that he will need to look at whether he can cope with the job scope first before accepting the job.

Say Chye, his wife, Umyati and two young children, were evicted from their flat unit in another block in Rifle Range on Christmas.

The spent the night in the corridor outside the flat unit on Christmas.

After their case was highlighted in the newspaper, the public and several political parties came forward to offer help to the Looi family.

A flat unit owner offered the Loois his vacant unit in another block in Rifle Range and the family moved into the unit yesterday.

Well-wishers who wish to donate to Looi and his family can bank in to JKKK Padang Tembak at Maybank account number 5071 2514 8133 and email the details of the contribution to kebunbunga24@gmail.com.

For more information on how to help the family, they can contact Rifle Range JKKK chairman Loh Eng Kim at 012-488-6970.