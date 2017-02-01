After fatal boat accident, KK City Hall to post sentries at village jetties

Kota Kinabalu City Hall officers will be stationed at at least two jetties in the Tanjung Aru water village to prevent tourist boats from using them.KOTA KINABALU, Feb 1 ― Guards from the Kota Kinabalu City Hall will be posting to at least two village jetties in Tanjung Aru here in a bid to stop tour companies from using them to ferry tourists.

Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai who visited one location today said the jetty used as a boarding point for the ill-fated catamaran carrying Chinese tourists was a legal structure approved by City Hall for local fishermen from the village.

“We want to ensure that no tourist boats use this jetty. Today we will do some dismantling of some planks and remove some seating to show that it is not fit for tourists.

“We will also temporarily station enforcement officers at these two jetties to stop tourists from using them from now on,” he said when met at the jetty.

The action comes following a fatal boat accident on January 28 which saw a boat carrying 28 Chinese tourists and three boat crew capsizing before reaching its destination of Mengalum island, some two hours away.

Three Chinese nationals have died, while 22 were rescued; six people are still missing.

Yesterday, Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment minister Datuk Pang Yuk Ming said that the jetty used by the tour operator was illegal and there were only three tourist sanctioned take off points: Jesselton Pier, the Sutera Harbour Marina and Shangri La Tanjung Aru Resort.

In Tanjung Aru water village, tourists illegally take off from at least two points, a cement jetty built and approved by City Hall, and a wooden jetty maintained jointly by villagers and a tour company.

When asked why no action was taken over complaints that the jetty was being used illegally before, Yeo said that city hall had no jurisdiction to enforce the law at sea.

He said that due to demand, there were plans to build a better tourist jetty in the area.

The accident, which has sparked debate and critic over ill managed tour companies with dubious business practices, is under investigation by several authorities including the Ministry of Tourism and Culture who are the licencing authority.

At least two companies directly involved in the boat excursion. Chau's Nature Tours and Golden Sailing stand to have their license revoked or be fined over various offences.

The rescued skipper and one crew member are under police remand until tomorrow while the boat company owner will be held till Friday 3. They are being investigated for manslaughter due to negligence.