After eight years, Tiong kills suit against former MCA chief at last minute

Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has decided to discontinue his defamation lawsuit against former MCA chief Datuk Seri Ong Tee Keat (pic) at the last minute. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has discontinued his defamation lawsuit against former minister Datuk Seri Ong Tee Keat, a day before the case was set to be decided.

The long-running lawsuit was due for a decision at the High Court here tomorrow.

The dispute began in 2009, when Ong filed a RM500 million defamation suit against Tiong for claiming he had donated RM10 million to MCA through the then MCA president.

Tiong stuck to his claim and counter-sued Ong for RM10 million. Ong withdrew his case in 2013, but Tiong persisted with his action.

The lawsuit had also been a test case for press freedom, when Tiong sought to compel former New Straits Times reporter Joseph Sipalan to reveal his sources in a report over the matter.

MORE TO COME