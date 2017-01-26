After eight years, Tiong kills suit against former MCA chief at last minute

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has discontinued his defamation lawsuit against former minister Datuk Seri Ong Tee Keat, a day before the case was set to be decided.
The long-running lawsuit was due for a decision at the High Court here tomorrow.
The dispute began in 2009, when Ong filed a RM500 million defamation suit against Tiong for claiming he had donated RM10 million to MCA through the then MCA president.
Tiong stuck to his claim and counter-sued Ong for RM10 million. Ong withdrew his case in 2013, but Tiong persisted with his action.
The lawsuit had also been a test case for press freedom, when Tiong sought to compel former New Straits Times reporter Joseph Sipalan to reveal his sources in a report over the matter.
