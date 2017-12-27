After court clearance, EC to start local inquiries on Selangor redelineation today

The EC had previously been unable to complete its electoral boundary redrawing exercise in Selangor due to a legal challenge by the Selangor state government. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The Election Commission (EC) will start its local inquiries on objections to its redelineation proposal today after being cleared by courts to proceed with its redelineation procedure in Selangor last week, according to a report.

According to The Star, quoting sources, the inquiry today is the first of two local inquiries that needs to be carried out by EC as part of the final stage of its redelineation process.

Despite Selangor losing its challenge on the exercise’s constitutionality, it initially obtained a stay order against EC continuing the redelineation process in the state pending an appeal, which was reversed by the Court of Appeal last week.

Once hearing the objections, EC will incorporate accepted objections in an updated proposal, which will be put up for public viewing for one month, before a second round of local inquiries will be carried out.

After the one month period, the report will be submitted to the Prime Minister in order to be tabled at Dewan Rakyat.

The general elections is due latest by August next year.