After complaints over seizures, Penang city council says quadricycles illegal

Tourists are seen riding rented quadricycles around George Town’s heritage area. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, April 13 ― Quadricycles or four-wheeled pedal-powered vehicles may not be operated legally on public roads, the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) warned operators today.

Responding to objections against the recent seizures of such vehicles by its enforcers, the city council said it has never issued permits or allowed the operation of quadricycles in George Town.

“These vehicles are not allowed for the sake of the safety of the riders and other road users,” the council said in a statement issued today.

It claimed to have received numerous complaints against these vehicles.

The council further claimed that quadricycle riders tend to flout traffic rules such as entering one-way streets or not stopping at red traffic lights.

“Operators who placed these vehicles on road shoulders and at five-foot ways caused obstruction to pedestrians who may be forced to walk on the road posing a safety threat to pedestrians,” it said.

It pointed out that according to the Road Transport Department, the quadricycles do not have any Vehicle Type Approval.

The city council has taken action under Section 46 (1) of the Road, Drainage and Building Act 1974 to remove these four-wheeled vehicles from public spaces.

“Quadricycles on the road can also be seized during any joint operations with the RTD and police under Section 79 of the Road Transport Act 1987,” the statement said.

MBPP had already issued notices to all operators informing them that all bicycles with more than two wheels are prohibited on public roads starting January 1 this year.

Two days ago, bicycle rental and quadricycle operators held a press conference condemning MBPP for seizing their four-wheeled pedal vehicles.

The Penang Bicycle Tourism Operator Association chairman Goh Chin Hua reportedly said they were issued numerous summonses even though their vehicles were not parked illegally, but within their shop compounds.