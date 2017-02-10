Last updated Friday, February 10, 2017 7:06 pm GMT+8

After chiding, Zaid denies suggesting Dr M as Pakatan ‘supreme leader’

Friday February 10, 2017
05:51 PM GMT+8

Datuk Zaid Ibrahim speaks to Malay Mail Online during an interview in Petaling Jaya February 8, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDatuk Zaid Ibrahim speaks to Malay Mail Online during an interview in Petaling Jaya February 8, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — DAP’s newest member Datuk Zaid Ibrahim sought to defend a personal remark that the Pakatan Harapan pact had silently recognised Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be their “de facto” leader.

The former federal minister who took to Twitter after being censured by his new allies earlier today, said he was only trying to clarify a misconception against the Opposition pact.

“Well. Now I have to cease giving my personal views on almost anything. I hope reporters will make it easier for me by not asking.

“When people say opposition leaderless, I tried to clarify. I never intended to suggest Tun M supreme leader. Ok no more on the subject,” he posted on his official account.

Zaid who was briefly minister in charge of law during the Abdullah administration told Malay Mail Online in an interview earlier this week that former prime minister Dr Mahathir is the only person with the calibre to unite and lead the Opposition in the absence of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is in prison.

“I think he is the de facto leader now,” Zaid said then.

But DAP lawmaker Gobind Singh Deo and Pakatan Harapan chief secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah both refuted Zaid’s claim to an unspoken agreement that Dr Mahathir lead their pact.

Gobind said his party has never agreed to such a proclamation and added that Zaid should have known better than to announce such matters unsolicited.

Saifuddin, a former Umno lawmaker now with PKR, said the Pakatan Harapan pact operated as a collective and does not have a “de facto leader”.

