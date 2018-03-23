After candidacy reveal, Tok Him hard at work in Pasir Mas

A poster depicting Ibrahim Ali can be seen along Jalan Tendong in Pasir Mas, Kelantan March 23, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali PASIR MAS, March 23 — Datuk Ibrahim Ali went straight into “election mode” today in his hometown in Kelantan, after revealing yesterday that he will again vie for a Parliament seat here.

This morning, the president of Perkasa held a meeting with his trusted followers and supporters at the headquarters of the Malay rights group’s Pasir Mas and Rantau Panjang headquarters — which he dubbed “Headquarters of the People’s Struggle”.

“This morning was the operations meeting for the campaigning. Our focus will be to appeal to outstation, young and women voters. We also discussed the war of nerves,” Ibrahim told Malay Mail here.

Ibrahim also announced that he would launch his campaign team for Pasir Mas and Rantau Panjang next Friday — with an expected manpower of 3,000 people.

He said yesterday he had not decided if he will run in Pasir Mas or Rantau Panjang.

The headquarters of Pasir Mas and Rantau Panjang Perkasa which serves as Ibrahim’s campaign centre. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali This afternoon, at the same venue, Ibrahim is due to present 308 top scorers in the SPM and STPM examinations with cash rewards.

Over in Pasir Mas, several banners announcing the award ceremony on display along the road, complete with a photo of Ibrahim in his ceremonial uniform.

At an intersection in Tendong, a state seat under Pasir Mas, yellow flags were fixed to lamp posts — emblazoned with a black vector illustration of a fiery Ibrahim hoisting a hand in the air with the words “Islam Dijulang; Bangsa Diperjuang”, Malay for “Islam exalted, nation defended”.

Nearby, a white banner was hung with hasty scrawls in red: “Penduduk Tendong perlukan Tok Him di Parlimen”, Malay for “Tendong folks need Tok Him in the Parliament”, referring to Ibrahim’s moniker among locals here.

A banner in support of Ibrahim Ali can be seen along Jalan Tendong in Pasir Mas, Kelantan March 23, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali The former Pasir Mas MP has been active in politics since the 1980s, but has not been a part of any political party in the last decade.

He was demolished as an independent candidate in the 13th general election by PAS’ Nik Abduh Nik Aziz, who won by over 8,000 votes in a two-way fight. When he previously ran as an independent in 2004, he also came in last among the three candidates.

Ibrahim was previously Pasir Mas MP three times: In 1986 as a Barisan Nasional candidate; in 1990 representing Semangat 46; and in 2008 using a PAS ticket.

However, it has been rumoured that Nik Abduh will not be seeking re-election as an MP, choosing to return to his late father Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat’s state seat of Chempaka, in an alleged bid for a top post in the state government.

Pakatan Harapan will field a candidate from PKR.

Ibrahim was also quoted as saying yesterday he may also contest the neighbouring Rantau Panjang federal seat, which would pit him against incumbent PAS MP and women’s wing chief Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff, who won by a majority of 6,276 in 2013.