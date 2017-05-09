Last updated Tuesday, May 09, 2017 3:49 pm GMT+8

After blunder, public hands Pakatan Harapan over 300 logo designs

BY KAMLES KUMAR

Tuesday May 9, 2017
03:33 PM GMT+8

PKR’s Fahmi Fadzil says more than 300 logo suggestions from Malaysians of various backgrounds. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPKR’s Fahmi Fadzil says more than 300 logo suggestions from Malaysians of various backgrounds. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, May 9 ― Pakatan Harapan has received more than 300 logo suggestions from the public to pick a new logo ahead of the next general elections, the coalition said today.

After receiving flak for the bloc's initial logo designs, component party PKR’s communications director Fahmi Fadzil said suggestions have been pouring in from Malaysians of various backgrounds.

“The Pakatan Harapan media has received over 317 logo submissions as of 11am today. We have got suggestions from all levels of Malaysians,” he said during a press conference today.

Fahmi pointed out that logo ideas ranged from sketches on tissue papers to a complete media branding kit.

He added that the coalition will consider all submitted suggestions and pick a logo soon.

“There will be an internal deliberation on this and it will be announced in a few days,” Fahmi said, referring to the logo.

Pakatan's initial logo suggestions shared on social media by PKR's Rafizi Ramli drew flak from many for poor design taste.

Several graphic artists including activist Fahmi Reza drew parodies of the initial logo and even suggested that Pakatan seeks professional help.

