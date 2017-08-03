After audit, Immigration Dept mulls open tender for ferry contracts

People enjoying the sea view as they travel by ferry to reach Penang island. ― Picture by KE OoiPUTRAJAYA, Aug 3 ― The Immigration Department will look to carry out open tenders for future contracts for ferry companies after a federal audit highlighted the underperformance of a directly-appointed company.

The Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim also said that the decision to extend the contract was made because the company did not breach any of the their scopes according to the contract.

“Everything regarding this contract was done according to rules and regulation.

“In the future, we will suggest an open tender be carried out,” he said during the government’s open session with the media to discuss the Auditor-General’s 2016 Report, the first part which was released last Monday.

The report highlighted that the company's services, which were acquired via direct negotiations, has been extended over the past 10 years with the approval of the Finance Ministry.

MORE TO COME