After arrests, Johor cops home in on main murder suspect

The remains of alleged gang leader Tan Aik Chai, 44, who was brutally killed at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi, was brought to Melaka for his final rites, December 21, 2017. — Picture by Roslan KhamisJOHOR BARU, Dec 22 — Police investigations have now focused on tracking down the key suspect, as well as recovering the knife and BMW 5-Series car used in the brutal murder of Tan Aik Chai at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi here last Sunday.

This comes after the arrests of 13 suspects and related information in connection with the slain 44-year-old drug gang leader and loan shark since yesterday.

Informed sources said investigators are already looking at several leads in an effort to track down the main suspect, a male youth believed to be in his 20s, who was directly connected with the murder.

“Investigators are also keen to recover the murder weapon, identified as a knife, and also the white BMW car used in the brazen killing,” said the sources, who were familiar with the case, to Malay Mail today.

Sources said police are still actively tracking down a list of identified suspects and individuals through a series of operations to assist in the murder probe.

Last night at 8pm, the Singapore police handed over seven suspects to a team from the Johor police task force at the Singapore-Johor checkpoint along the Johor Causeway here.

Two of the suspects, aged 22 and 23, were believed to be linked to Tan’s murder. They are believed to be related and have previous records for violent assault and also drugs.

Police took custody of the suspects, who had earlier fled to Singapore, and brought them to the Sultan Iskandar Building’s police station for processing.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the suspects, consisting of four men and three woman aged between 16 and 26, were arrested in Singapore with the assistance of SPF on Wednesday (December 20).

“With the latest arrests, the special investigations task force set up to investigate the murder now has 13 people — nine men and four women — in custody,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Earlier yesterday, four men in their 20s were arrested by a police task force during a 3.45am raid at a house in Taman Johor Jaya here over the murder.

On Wednesday, a couple were also arrested at a hotel in Butterworth, Penang by a team from Bukit Aman’s Special Task Force on Organised Crime.

Police later obtained a seven-day remand order from the Johor Baru magistrates’ court yesterday morning for the six suspects and is expected to also apply the same for the seven suspects today to assist in investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for the murder.

In a video of the Sunday murder that was recorded by a bystander, Tan was shown being assaulted next to a white BMW 5-Series by several people who then proceeded to run him over twice.