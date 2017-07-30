After alleged paedophile incident, Perak acts on hiring of part-timers in schools

IPOH, July 30 — School authorities have been reminded to carry out proper vetting of candidates being employed on a part-time or freelance basis to prevent incidents that could harm students.

Perak education committee chairman Datuk Muhammad Amin Zakaria said the state government would tighten procedures for schools in the hiring of outsiders for their curricular or co-curricular activities.

“We will set up a new mechanism on hiring of part-time workers. We do not want any mishaps to happen,” he said, without giving details of the mechanism.

This comes after three students, aged between 14 and 15, were allegedly sodomised and molested on separate occasions over a 10-month period from May last year by a suspected serial paedophile employed as a part-time football fitness trainer.

The 54-year-old suspect was found hanged in a hotel room on Tuesday evening, a day after the victims, who were part of the school football team, made a police report.

Speaking to reporters after attending the Global Tiger Day at Bulatan Amanjaya Meru, Amin said the state government was concerned about the well-being of the alleged victims, who would be given counselling.

He said representatives of the state government had met the students in private through the state Education Department.

“We want to make sure they are able to assimilate seamlessly in school and society and not have any trauma because of the incident,” he said.

Amin also urged those who might have encountered similar incidents to come forward and report to the authorities immediately.

“To those who are afraid, do not worry. Please come and give a statement. It will be done confidentially,” he said.

“If you come to us, we will find ways to make sure this does not happen again. Holding it back for long will only aggravate the situation.”